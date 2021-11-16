Man charged in Jacqueline Vigil murder now at MDC

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019.

Related coverage

The state case was delayed as U.S. attorneys prosecuted Talamantes Romero for being in the country illegally. He pleaded guilty in that case and a judge agreed to postpone his sentence until the murder trial is complete. Talamantes Romero has now been transferred from federal custody to MDC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES