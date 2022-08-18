ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roger Wilson, the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls, faced a judge Thursday. In court, the state asked a judge to hold Wilson without bond.

Police say Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital.

Police say after the crash, Wilson continued down Central before crashing into a tree near Rio Grande and then took off on foot. An investigation revealed it all started at Pat Hurley Park. The alleged victims told police Wilson started harassing them and then followed them as they left. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses showed Wilson ramming the back of their car near Yucca and Central before crashing into them again near Tingley.