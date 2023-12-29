ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested earlier this month in connection to a murder in downtown Albuquerque will remain behind bars for now. According to the criminal complaint, on January 8, Andrew Maya and Tristen Isaacs got into a fight with Jason Fuentes and his cousin inside the Downtown Distillery.

Video from the Real Time Crime Center played during Friday’s hearing and showed Fuentes coming out of the bar and punching Isaacs then appearing to go after Maya. Maya swung nack before the video cut out. When it picked back up, Fuentes had been stabbed ultimately leading to his death.

The state asked for pretrial detention based on the violent nature of the crime. Maya’s lawyer said his client was attacked and defending himself. Judge Clara Moran granted the state’s motion but added that if the defense can get the full video without missing parts that show Maya was defending himself, she would reconsider pretrial detention.

Maya pled not guilty to second-degree murder.