ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sergio Almanza has been officially charged for the death of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. The 27-year-old was indicted on Friday.

Almanza is accused of hitting and killing Pronoy when the boy and his family were leaving the River of Lights in December. He surrendered to U.S. Marshalls at the Mexican border on Monday.

Almanza is facing six charges, including homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and tampering with evidence. He will be in virtual court on Feb. 14.