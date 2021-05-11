Man charged in death of 5-month-old in Dona Ana Co. released on bond

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More information has been released about the death of a five-month-old girl in southern New Mexico. Israel Ramirez is charged with child abuse over the death of his girlfriend’s baby, Kamilah Hernandez.

Deputies say Ramirez was watching the girl at a home south of Las Cruces on April 17 when he claims he found her unresponsive. Court documents say he asked a neighbor to call 911 but that neighbor told deputies that they saw him strike the girl hard while trying to perform CPR.

She died at a hospital and doctors say she had signs of shaken baby syndrome. Tuesday, Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said investigators found filthy conditions at the home and many people around the girl suspected a pattern of abuse and did not report it.

“We all fail Kamilah. We all fail by turning away and saying it’s none of our business. If it’s not our business, whose business is it?” said Stewart.

A judge denied a motion to keep Ramirez locked up until trial instead, setting a $25,000 bond. The baby’s mother, Danielle Lujan, is also charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.