ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mohammad Hassani, who admitted to police he drank and smoked weed before getting into a deadly crash, took a plea deal in court Monday. Back in November 2020, Hassani was driving under the influence when he struck a car at the intersection of Chico and Eubank. A Kirtland Air Force Base airman, Staff Sergeant D’Andrea Smith was killed in the crash.

Hassani agreed to change his not-guilty plea in order to get a lesser sentence. He pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and faces a maximum of 10 years behind bars. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.