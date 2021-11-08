Man charged in cellmate’s death to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled on Monday, Nov. 8 that the man charged in his cellmate’s death will stay in jail until train but not before his attorney tried to argue he was more of a danger in jail than out. Telea Lui is accused of beating Leon Casiquito to death at the Metropolitan Detention Center in October because Casiquito was allegedly nagging him.

Lui was originally arrested for allegedly beating his mother because she turned down his music. In court on Monday, Lui’s attorney argued that he was only defending himself after being “battered” for 24 hours and that Lui is being put in a dangerous situation by being in jail with others and is just reacting to violence by others.

The judge didn’t agree with the argument.

