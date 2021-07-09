Man charged in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting to be held behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man at the center of a recent officer-involved shooting with the Albuquerque Police Department will stay behind bars until trial. Dalton Cunningham is accused of stealing an APD bait car near Central and Louisiana on July 5.

Police say he then led them on a chase that ended near San Mateo and Osuna. Officials say Cunningham then fired at officers from inside the car.

APD returned fire, hitting Cunningham in the chin. He’s facing several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer. He’s also facing several charges for running from Española Police earlier in June.

On Friday, July 9, a judge ruled he remains a danger and will stay locked up.