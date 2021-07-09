Man charged in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting to be held behind bars until trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dalton Cunningham

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man at the center of a recent officer-involved shooting with the Albuquerque Police Department will stay behind bars until trial. Dalton Cunningham is accused of stealing an APD bait car near Central and Louisiana on July 5.

Police say he then led them on a chase that ended near San Mateo and Osuna. Officials say Cunningham then fired at officers from inside the car.

APD returned fire, hitting Cunningham in the chin. He’s facing several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer. He’s also facing several charges for running from Española Police earlier in June.

On Friday, July 9, a judge ruled he remains a danger and will stay locked up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES