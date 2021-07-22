Man charged in Albuquerque murder wants to withdraw plea in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with killing the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers during a robbery wants to withdraw his guilty plea in another case. Luis Talamantes Romero is accused of killing Jaqueline Vigil in November of 2019 in the driveway of her westside home while she was headed to the gym.

Talamantes Romero was later arrested in Texas and charged with being in the country illegally and later plead guilty. At that time, he faced up to five years in prison. However, following his charges for murder, prosecutors filed a motion asking for 20 years which is allowed when an offender has been shown to have a violent history and is a threat to community safety.

His attorney argues he should have been told of this before his plea and is now requesting a judge allow him to withdraw it. There is no word on when the judge will rule.