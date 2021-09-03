Man charged in 1988 murder of UNM student pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing has been delayed for the passenger of a stolen van that struck and killed a mother and daughter. Paul Garcia took a plea deal in the case in exchange for his testimony against the driver Elexus Groves.

Police say in 2017 she was speeding, trying to get away from police in a stolen van while high on meth. She ran a stop sign and hit a car killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.