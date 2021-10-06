Man charged for stabbing death on Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old member of the Navajo Nation will remain behind bars until trial for murder. Quinten Smith was charged in federal court on Oct. 4 for stabbing a victim multiple times in the back with a pocketknife last month.

​According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 24, Smith and others allegedly went to the home of the victim, identified as John Doe, to confront him. When they arrived at the home, a fight ensued and Smith allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the back with a pocketknife. Smith and the others then fled the home.

According to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice District of New Mexico, John Doe was found dead in his home later that day. If convicted, Smith faces life in prison.

The news release states that the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Navajo Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Marshall is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.