ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been accused of firing shots at a South Valley McDonald’s. Three men were involved in the incident with two Mcdonald’s employees early Friday morning, Mar. 24, but Matteo Jiron is now facing charges.

According to a criminal complaint, three men went to the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Isleta and Rio Bravo Boulevard, where they began throwing trash and making a mess. When two employees confronted the men, deputies say 22-year-old Matteo Jiron fired a gun at the restaurant while the other two men fought the employees.

Deputies found all three men at a home a mile and a half away near Isleta Boulevard and Camino Del Valle. Jiron is now charged with shooting at an occupied building, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property.

Charges have not yet been filed against the other two men. Prosecutors have filed a pretrial detention motion against Jiron.