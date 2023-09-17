ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At least one person has been charged following an armed robbery at a cell phone store on Saturday, September 16. 44-year-old James Metts is now charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and being a felon with a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, offices were called to the Metro by T-Mobile store on Menaul Boulevard near Washington Street in response to a robbery. An employee told officers that two people had pointed a gun at him and then robbed the store of cell phones, watches, and other items.

A tracker on the merchandise led police to a stolen vehicle with Metts and one other person inside. Police say Metts admitted to the robbery. The other suspect involved was identified in the criminal complain but does not yet have charges against them.