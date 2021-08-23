Man charged for deadly crash in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a New Mexico man was drunk when he blew through a stop sign and killed a woman. Victor Martinez was arrested earlier this month, following a crash at Washington and Constitution.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez told officers he thought he had stopped at the stop sign. Investigators say he did not stop and plowed into a car driven by Ruth Malone who later died. Officers say Martinez smelled of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests.

Online court records show he was also cited in 2017 for failing to stop at a stop sign but no one was hurt in that case. A judge ruled to keep Martinez locked up until trial.