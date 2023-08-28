ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was allegedly caught in the act of stealing from a local smoke shop made his first appearance in court. Dontay Whitaker was in front of Judge Christine Rodriguez Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to a smoke shop on Isleta early Monday morning for a break-in, and when they arrived, they found the front window busted out. Authorities claimed Whitaker was inside and loading a bag with items from the store.

Officials arrested him, and he reportedly told them this was his second trip inside the store, and he had brought some items to a nearby park.

There was more than $1,000 worth of damage, and several stolen items were not recovered, including $1,200 in cash.

Whitaker is facing burglary and criminal damage charges.