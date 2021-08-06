Man charged for bank robbery in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 44-year-old man has been charged with bank robbery, aiding and abetting. According to a criminal complaint and other court records, on July 15, Carl “Wizard” Gutierrez and an accomplice allegedly robbed the BBVA Bank on Candelaria Road.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, Gutierrez and his accomplice allegedly entered the bank and the accomplice made his way behind the counter, opened cash drawers and grabbed the money. The pair then allegedly fled the bank in a gold minivan.

Gutierrez will remain in custody pending trial. If convicted, Gutierrez faces up to 25 years in prison. The news release states that the FBI Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and Assistant United States Attorney Niki Tapia-Brito is prosecuting the case.