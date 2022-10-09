ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) was able to recover some items stolen from a bank in the northeast of the city. A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.

Officials said Michael Silva is facing burglary charges after a security guard found him inside the Bank of Albuquerque on Louisiana Boulevard. When officers arrived, they arrested him. He allegedly had several USBs owned by the bank in his pocket. Silva also reportedly had pamphlets and highlighters taken from another nearby bank, PNC Bank.

When officials looked into PNC Bank, they noticed it had also been broken into. They searched Silva’s bag and allegedly found three, PNC-owned laptops.

An iPad and camera were also recovered, police said. Those items were confirmed to be from a separate investigation involving a burglary at a Fed-Ex store on Saturday night.

Silva is facing multiple charges and is in Metropolitan Detention Center custody.