Man charged after searching for Forest Fenn’s treasure in Yellowstone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Utah man is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to locate the famed Forest Fenn treasure in a national park. Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, is accused of digging in Fort Yellowstone Army Cemetery in Wyoming while searching for the treasure.

Craythorn pleaded not guilty to charges of excavating or trafficking in archaeological resources and injury to U.S. property. Fenn sparked a treasure hunt through several states after offering clues to a treasure he had hidden in the Rockies.

That treasure was located in Wyoming in June. Craythorn’s trial is set for December.

Related Coverage: