SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have arrested a man they said brought a gun to Walmart.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a Walmart Supercenter after the man entered the store and told employees to “call the cops.”

Police identified the man as 33-year-old Eric Rosas. Employees claimed he went into a restroom, and a short time later, a gunshot was heard.

Rosas fled the scene and crashed into a guardrail after fleeing. He has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal damage to property.