ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drugs were found during an arrest Friday night. The arrest took place after Albuquerque police pulled over a man for speeding.

Officials said Antonio Archuleta was seen speeding and passing cars on the shoulder near Louisiana and Southern around 6:45 p.m. Friday night. When he was pulled over, police asked him to remove everything from his pockets.

Authorities alleged a bag of meth fell out, and Archuleta was told to sit on the curb. After this, someone came out of a house and handed the officer another bag. The witness told police that Archuleta had thrown the bag onto his property while sitting on the curb.

Police said the bag contained 92 fentanyl pills, and when they searched the vehicle, they found a handgun and meth pipe.

Archuleta was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.