ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, when asked for an ID to buy alcohol, they say he walked away and the female attendant followed him. That’s when he punched her, pushed her down then kicked and stomped on her head. Another person tried to step in and McCalep punched them too.

Under the plea agreement he was sentenced to one year at MDC, followed by one year of supervised probation. Friday’s sentence also included the sentence for a separate 2020 for aggravated battery.