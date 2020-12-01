Albuquerque police looking for man who broke into Isleta Elementary

Suspect who broke into Isleta Elementary on Nov. 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police needs your help to find the man who broke into Isleta Elementary school last Friday.

Police say on November 27 at approximately 1:00 p.m., a man broke into the school located at Sagebrush and Moonlight SW and was inside for three hours before taking keys to a white 2016 Dodge truck belonging to the school. Police say the man then used the truck to drive through the wrought iron gates.

Police say the individual appears to be a male in his late 30s with facial hair wearing a dark-colored hoodie with an unknown emblem on the left side, wearing black gloves carrying a dark backpack and a tan backpack.

Police say if you have any information to call the Isleta Police Department at 505-382-4494 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com.

Individual who broke into Isleta Elementary school on Nov. 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of APD)

