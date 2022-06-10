ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bizarre scene – a man who keeps getting popped for drunk driving, was found passed out behind the wheel in the Winrock parking lot. Albuquerque police try to get him to come out of his car for more than an hour.

At 2:30 a.m. on a May morning, Albuquerque police get a call from security at Winrock describing a driver passed out in his car in the shopping center’s parking lot.

Officer: “Sir, this is the Albuquerque Police Department. Can I have you step out of the car? Sir, this is a direct order: step out of the vehicle.”

This goes on for a half-hour as Ryan Gauvin refuses to get out and lays into the at least five officers at the scene. “Hey, it’s Officer Montoya. It’s not b***h. Step out of the vehicle,” an officer is heard saying.

The 59-year-old doesn’t budge.

Officer: You’re trespassing!

Gauvin: So what?

Officer: That’s against the law.

Officers say they can smell alcohol from the car but are convinced Gauvin won’t drive.

Officer: We’re going to pull back, per Sarg. He’s trashed, the car’s not going to start.”

They were wrong. According to the criminal complaint, Gauvin then drove slowly in circles in the parking lot as officers tried to stop him. You don’t see that because all the officers turned their cameras off as he started to drive off and didn’t turn them on again until a half-hour later when Gauvin decided to park again.

Apparently, the officers were going to meet with each other about the situation, so they turned them off. This time, they put down a spike strip to keep him from taking off again.

Police think they see a submachine gun in the car. About an hour and a half after arriving on scene, police break the window and arrest Gauvin, who is still cussing at police.

The gun turns out to be a toy. “What a moron. Why do people do this?” asks an officer on the lapel video. “That is, that is how you get yourself hurt.”

Gauvin refuses to give a breath sample and is booked after a long, bizarre morning.

According to online court records, Gauving has at least six DWI convictions. Now, he’s facing another one, along with trespassing. Because of his driving history, the state asked to keep Gauvin behind bars until trial and a judge agreed.