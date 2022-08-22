NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An inmate who escaped from the Chaves County Detention Center is back behind bars. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Harrington says Mason Lucero escaped because doors were left open around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A Roswell Police Officer spotted Lucero and was able to arrest him after a short chase. Sheriff Harrington said Lucero was wearing a wig and changed his clothes, even giving a fake name. They say the fake name that Lucero gave was the name of an individual who had a warrant. So he was taken into custody where it was found out he was actually the escaped inmate.

Harrington says Lucero eventually gave a full confession and is now facing charges. Police say he was originally arrested August 4 for resisting arrest. He has a long criminal history with multiple drug charges.