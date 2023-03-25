ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been convicted. He’s accused of being involved in a Roswell murder in 2020.

The Roswell Police Department said Manuel Villarreal was convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges. The murder charge is in relation to a shooting in November 2020 that killed John Halfmann, 43.

Halfmann was found shot in a shed in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. Villarreal was arrested a week after the shooting.

Villarreal was also convicted of intimidating a witness and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He awaits sentencing.