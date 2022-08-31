ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vincent Trujeque is already awaiting trial in two separate assault cases, now he’s accused of trying to attack someone on the University of New Mexico campus Tuesday.

UNM police took Trujeque into custody after they say he approached a man on campus and asked if he had any tools to fix a bicycle tire. When the man told him no, he says Trujeque brandished a screwdriver at him. On July 17, Trujeque was arrested for punching an Albertsons employee and threating another with a knife. A few days later while at the prisoner transport center, he is accused of threatening officers with a knife.