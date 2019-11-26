Man awaiting trial for hit & run DWI crash accused in another DWI case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who awaiting trial for his alleged role in a 2018 hit-and-run drunk driving crash is now facing another drunk driving charge in a new case.

Lorenzo Angel, 38, is accused of aggravated drunk driving after Albuquerque police found behind the wheel of a car along Coors Boulevard, south of the I-40 interchange.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7 p.m. on October 24, Angel was found “passed out” behind the wheel of a running car. Police say the car was “blocking traffic” near the intersection of Coors and Hanover.

Twice convicted in past DWI cases, Angel was previously arrested for DWI in August 2018 after a crash near Coors and Central.

Albuquerque police say Angel was behind the wheel of a white truck that crashed into a sedan at the intersection, then fled the scene. Kiana Archunde and Francisco Reyes were inside of the car that was hit. Reyes shattered his elbow in the crash. The injury required emergency surgery, leaving Reyes with pins, screws and a metal plate inside of his arm.

Police arrested Angel at a nearby apartment complex. The case became the subject of an April 2019 KRQE News 13 Special Assignment report after a prosecutorial mistake.

In early 2019, a judge dismissed the DWI case against Angel after prosecutors in the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s failed to name an essential witness.

Shortly after KRQE News 13’s report, the case against Angel was refiled. Angel is now awaiting trial for the August 2018 DWI injury crash he is accused of causing.

While awaiting that trial, Angel picked up his latest October 2019 arrest near Coors and Hanover.

Despite causing a severe injury in the August 2018 crash, when the DA’s office refiled charges against Angel, prosecutors declined to file a pretrial detention motion against Angel, which would have kept him in jail through trial.

It wasn’t until Angel was arrested for his second pending DWI case in October that prosecutors asked for Angel to be kept in jail.

Angel is now being held in MDC for the August 2018 DWI case. Court records show that case is currently slated to go to trial in December 2019. If convicted, the case would mark Angel’s third DWI conviction.

Angel is also awaiting trial in his October 2019 DWI case.