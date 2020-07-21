Man awaiting trial for alleged drunk driving chase arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is accused of leading police on a dangerous chase just a few months ago is back in trouble. Once again, police say he was drinking and driving.

After an attempted traffic stop on I-40 in February, Benjamin Olguin led police on a chase that ended up in Old Town. Before that, in 2018, Olguin was accused of stalking a security guard at El Mezquite Market though was never convicted.

This time, he got arrested outside Isleta Casino. Pueblo Police say they showed up Friday night over reports Olguin was being aggressive toward security guards and found him behind the wheel driving erratically in the parking lot.

They say he smelled of booze and did poorly on the field sobriety tests. He is facing a new DWI charge on top of the DWI and other charges in the February incident which is set for trial next month.