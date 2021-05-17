Man awaiting rape trial behind bars on another attempted rape charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are learning more about the attempted rape allegations, that landed an Albuquerque teen back behind bars. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Angello Charley was awaiting trial for beating and raping a woman when he showed up to a 15-year-old’s home and tried to rape her, according to court documents.

Charley had been talking to the girl over Instagram for at least a couple of years since she was in middle school. But they did not meet in person until last month when investigators say Charley offered to bring her an iPhone.

The girl was nervous about him being there, so she had a friend stay on the phone during his visit. When he arrived, the girl says he tried to restrain her and rape her, but she resisted and he eventually left.

Charley was wearing a GPS monitor at the time. A judge has since ruled to put him back behind bars.