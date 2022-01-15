Man attempts to rob Rio Rancho credit union

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police and the FBI are asking the public’s help in locating a person responsible for the attempted robbery of a credit union Saturday. Officials say a man walked into the First Financial Credit Union at 2201 Rio Rancho Drive SE around 2:10 p.m.

According to the FBI, the man gave a demand note to a teller. The robber left the credit union without any money and left the area, heading south on foot. The man is Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, around 5’4″ tall, and was wearing a gray mask, gray hoodie, dark pants, a tan baseball cap with a logo on the front, and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact the FBI AT 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.