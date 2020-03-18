Live Now
Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman at Hokona Hall on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman on the University of New Mexico campus on Tuesday evening.

The woman was walking out of her dorm room at Hokona Hall when the man tried to push her back inside and at one point he got on top of her and covered her mouth as she screamed.

She was able to fight back and get away. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene and ran westbound in the hallway of the dorms.

The suspect was arrested hours later and has not been identified by authorities. It is unclear what charges he faces.

