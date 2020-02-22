Man at center of pot shop standoff back in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who went from hiding inside a medical marijuana dispensary into the open arms of the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team is back in jail.

Police arrested Bronson Vigil on Thursday night for resisting arrest and failing to appear in court for the burglary on Menaul last month. Police say they used a taser to stop Vigil after he tried to run when they spotted him near downtown.

Police say last month, Vigil and Kyle Minard cause an hours-long standoff after a break-in on Menaul.