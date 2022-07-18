ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges keep coming against a man police say was involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly house fire. Qiaunt Kelley is now charged with shooting a man near Louisiana and Southern on June 25.

The man was shot in the leg and survived, but Kelley is also accused of shooting and killing local artist Leonard Fresquez. Police were looking to question him about both shootings when they found him on July 7. That’s when they say he and 15-year-old Brett Rosenau holed up inside a house in southeast Albuquerque.

Hours later, a fire started. Kelley came out and was arrested. Rosenau was found dead inside. Authorities are investigating whether tear gas canisters used started that fire.