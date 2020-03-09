Man arrested third time for DWI after neighbors say he slammed into parked SUV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple called 911 after they say a drunk driver left a trail of destruction on their block then passed out behind the wheel. It all started with a loud boom outside their home near Central and Louisiana.

“I was checking out the window and saw my truck all the way over here,” one neighbor told police after he says his parked car was hit.

The crash was first reported overnight on Feb. 16, 2020. Neighbors told officers with Albuquerque Police they were surprised to find their truck with thousands of dollars in damage and even more surprised to see the truck that hit their car still there, with the driver passed out behind the wheel.

“He wasn’t conscious yet and then he came to, he tried to get out, tried to stand, and we were asking him questions to make sure he was okay and stuff, and then he got back in the truck,” said another neighbor who came out after the crash. “He was getting a little confrontational saying this truck isn’t his and he didn’t do nothing.”

When officers went to check on the driver, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Rafael, they say it was clear he was drinking. Police video shows them finding an opened 32-ounce beer can in the driver’s door cup holder and another on the passenger side floor. Captured on lapel camera, officers ask Rafael about that night.

Officer: “How much have you had to drink tonight?”

Rafael: “Not enough.”

Officers find out Rafael was coming from the Santa Ana Star Center but had no clear destination that he was heading to.

Officer: “Alright, so you don’t know how this crash happened?”

Rafael: “I don’t know.”

Officer: “And this is your truck?”

Rafael: “This is my truck.”

Officer: “And you were driving it, but you don’t know how the crash happened, is that correct?”

Rafael: “Can you tell me where the damage is?”

Officer: “It’s all over the front of the car, did you not see it?”

Rafael: “I do not know. Let’s go check it out.”

Officer: “No, let’s not.”

They also find out the crash likely wasn’t his first encounter with police that night. Another officer arrives to the scene, saying he saw Rafael’s SUV driving without lights on.

Officer #1: “He was east on Zuni, I flashed my lights at him to turn his lights on, he doesn’t turn them on so I turn around. He blows the red light at Zuni and Wyoming, blows the red light and Wyoming and Central, cuts through the parking lot, almost hits a person in the parking lot, and then takes off. I couldn’t find him after that.”

Officer #2: “Found him.”

Officers on scene say Rafael had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, had trouble standing and had a strong smell of alcohol coming off of him. In a criminal complaint, the arresting officer says he asked Rafael about five times if he would like to take a field sobriety test.

Officer: “So do you want to do a field sobriety test because I smell alcohol, you told me you had been drinking, you have a hard time standing up on your own.”

Rafael: “Am I?”

Officer: “Yeah, you’re swaying.”

Rafael: “I’m here.”

With no clear ‘yes’, officers place him under arrest for aggravated DWI. Rafael is cuffed and taken to jail. KRQE checked and Rafael has two other arrests on his record — both were for DWI. He is expected back in court next week.