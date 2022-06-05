ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they stopped a man Friday night for speeding and driving while high out on the west side. It happened just before 11:00 p.m. at Beverly Road near Goff when police say a silver sedan was going at least 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Police say James Roybal was driving the sedan and had multiple guns in the car. According to a criminal complaint, Roybal admitted to smoking marijuana while cruising and when the officer asked if he had guns, Roybal reached for the guns multiple times.

After he was taken out of the car, officers say they found meth, fentanyl, and an anxiety pill. He’s been charged with DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon, and speeding.