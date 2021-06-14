Man arrested on several counts of shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter is now behind bars. Police say Jose Seineke is accused of grabbing hundreds of dollars worth of electronics at Target stores, tossing it all into a cart, and walking out.
He accused of doing this at least 34 times at stores across the metro, stealing more than $8,000 worth of goods. He faces several counts of shoplifting.