Man arrested on several counts of shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter is now behind bars. Police say Jose Seineke is accused of grabbing hundreds of dollars worth of electronics at Target stores, tossing it all into a cart, and walking out.

He accused of doing this at least 34 times at stores across the metro, stealing more than $8,000 worth of goods. He faces several counts of shoplifting.