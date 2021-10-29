Man arrested on federal warrant for reentering country illegally

U.S. Marshals along with the Lea County Drug Task Force apprehended Luis CarlosTalamantez-Lopez on Monday for illegally entering the country.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to ram a federal agent with a vehicle is now in custody. U.S. Marshals along with the Lea County Drug Task Force apprehended Luis Carlos Talamantez-Lopez on Monday for illegally entering the country.

The task force says his criminal history includes armed robbery, weapons charges and kidnapping. On a previous attempt to arrest him, authorities say he tried to use his vehicle to hit a Homeland Security agent. This time, he was arrested without incident.

