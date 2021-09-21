Man arrested in Santa Rosa murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his own stepfather. New Mexico State Police said Monday they were called to a Santa Rosa home near I-40 and 8th where they found Thomas Ulibarri shot to death.

Ulibarri’s wife tells police her son Rex Saiz was sitting in the kitchen eating when he got upset and tried to shoot her, he missed. That’s when police say he turned the fun on Thomas. Police say Saiz took off on a bicycle. He was later arrested at the Super 8 motel where his girlfriend works.

Saiz’s mother tells police he may have been on drugs at the time. Rex is now facing an open count of murder.

