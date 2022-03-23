NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lea County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for the murder of a man in January. They say 41-year-old Jeremy Holliman was found dead in the road after being shot in the chest.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Zachary Gonzales for the murder on Saturday after he ignored police who were trying to pull him over. They say he intended to rob Holliman, believing he had drugs and money in a backpack.

Gonzales is facing a first-degree murder charge along with attempting to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and receipt or possession of a firearm.