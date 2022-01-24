Man arrested in connection to weekend homicide

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for killing a man his ex-girlfriend was dating. Police say 21-year-old Fransisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Saturday near Bridge and Old Coors and found Allen Sandoval in a bedroom.

They say Almeida Jr. pulled out a gun and shot Sandoval several times and took off. New Mexico State Police found Almeida Jr. in northern New Mexico Monday afternoon and he was brought back to Albuquerque where he’ll be booked into MDC on murder charges.

