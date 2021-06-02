Man arrested in connection to shooting at Santa Green Tree Inn

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department reports that a man has been arrested by New Mexico State Police and has confessed to the shooting that took place at the Green Tree Inn on May 29, 2021. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Ortiz was arrested after a pursuit in Española on June 1, 2021.

According to SFPD, on May 29, SFPD received reports of gunshots in the area of Vegas Verdes and Cerrillos Road. Authorities say that a 59-year-old victim was found in the parking of the Green Tree Inn and had at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital. Police state that following the shooting, the suspect threatened residents at the Green Tree Inn and fled in a stolen silver 2001 Buick four-door sedan.

SFPD detectives later learned that the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle in Albuquerque and was recovered by the Albuquerque Police Department. Following his arrest in Española after the pursuit, Ortiz reportedly admitted to being involved in the shooting at the inn.

A warrant was issued and served to Ortiz regarding the shooting at the Green Tree Inn and he will be extradited back to Santa Fe. In a press release, SFPD states Ortiz is charged with attempt to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

However, from what KRQE News 13 can see in court documents, Ortiz has not yet been charged with the shooting but is facing charges of fleeing, resisting or evading arrest and tampering with evidence for the pursuit.

He has been booked at the Rio Arriba County Detention Center on charges related to the incident that took place in Española.

SFPD states this case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.