Man arrested in connection to murder of two Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been another arrest connected to the murder of two teens whose bodies were dumped on the mesa near Rio Rancho last December.

Stephen Goldman Sr. turned himself in on charges of tampering with evidence after he was accused of burning the car used to transport the bodies of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.

The teens were seen in a Snapchat video being beaten before they were killed. Goldman’s son, Stephen Goldman Jr., has been named as a suspect in the murders, but at this point has not been charged in the case.

The only person charged with the murders so far is 15-year-old Julio Almentero, who was arrested earlier this week.