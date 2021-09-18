Man arrested in connection to Family Dollar shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested and charged a man they say opened fire while stealing from a Family Dollar. Police say they were called to the store on Eubank and Constitution on September 8.

They say a man, later identified as William Diaz, tried walking out with merchandise. When confronted by store employees, they say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police say once outside, Diaz confronted a customer and fired a shot at the ground in front of him. Diaz got away but was arrested the next day at a gas station along Gibson. It turns out, his getaway car was stolen. He is now facing charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.