BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police say a man was found with injuries from blunt force trauma on Saturday afternoon. They say he was in an empty lot behind McDonald’s on Highway 550.

First responders tried performing CPR but the victim died at the scene. Authorities have arrested and charged 31-year-old Nathan Coriz with murder.

The victim has yet to be identified.