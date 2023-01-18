ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the 300 block of Bear Lane Tuesday evening to reports of a man who shot at his parents and barricaded himself inside the residence. BCSO says Guillermo Ortiz was arrested after hours of negotiation.
Officials say Ortiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BCSO says two firearms were located at the scene. They say he had several warrants out for his arrest for false imprisonment, escaping custody, domestic violence, drug charges and auto theft.