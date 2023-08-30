ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a murder suspect following a four-month search for him. On Tuesday night, August 29, 43-year-old Isaich Lujan was arrested for the April 15 murder of 38-year-old Nathan Barela.

Lujan is accused of shooting and killing Barela at the Comanche Wells Apartments on Comanche Road. According to police, Lujan’s girlfriend was with him when she received an “inappropriate” picture from Barela. Police say Lujan used his girlfriend’s phone to respond to Barela, who then came to the apartment complex.

According to APD, when Barela arrived, Lujan’s girlfriend got into his car. Minutes later, Lujan shot Barela through the half-open passenger’s side window – striking and killing him.

Lujan was matched to the crime scene via a recovered bullet casing. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is accused of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.