Man arrested for throwing rock through drive-thru

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who told police he was refused a hamburger at a restaurant reportedly threw a rock into the drive-thru window.

According to a criminal complaint, Hiep Nguyen was told to leave the dining room of the Whataburger at Menaul and Second Street on November 26 around 3 a.m. Nguyen told police after they arrived, that he had then asked someone to order him a burger from the drive-thru and Nguyen went to the window to retrieve it.

Whataburger employee Jed Jeffrey said after he told Nguyen “no,” at his request for a burger, Nguyen began to bang on the drive-thru window and eventually, threw a rock into it.

Jeffrey told police the business would be pressing charges for the window and for trespassing.

Nguyen has an extensive criminal history including trespassing, damage to property, and stalking.