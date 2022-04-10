ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for driving a group of underage kids to a gas station to steal beer and then getting into a fight. According to a criminal complaint, Tommy Lee Gomez and seven underage kids drove to a gas station along Central near Atrisco Vista.

Security and employees say they got into a fight after they tried to shoplift beer. Gomez told police he didn’t know what was happening and didn’t know the group was going to steal beer. However, security identified Gomez as driving the group there and said that they participated in the fight.

Gomez is charged with battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.