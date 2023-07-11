ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man. They claimed he caused a commotion at a northeast Albuquerque motel last month, so he could rob them.

Travis Langton is accused of starting fires around a motel on Osuna back on June 14 to distract employees, so he could break into their front office where he allegedly stole $300 in cash.

Employees told police they saw Travis trying to leave in an SUV, and when it didn’t start, his passenger released two dogs on the employees with the command “sic ’em.”

The employees were able to use pepper spray to get away safely.

The SUV was reportedly stolen.

Langton was arrested on Saturday in a stolen U-haul. He’s charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property for the motel incident, receiving a stolen vehicle, and concealing his identity charges for Saturday’s arrest.