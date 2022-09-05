ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An argument left one man dead and his son behind bars. The alleged shooter Ernest Andre Sena Jr., said he went by his parent’s home on Sheldon St. to help his partially paralyzed father when the two got into an argument.

During the altercation, Sena Sr. picked up a knife. Sena Jr. told police his father had stabbed him before. Sena Jr. then drew his gun and claims it went off accidentally during the argument. Witnesses say the two men were in different rooms when the gun went off and tried to get Sena Jr. to leave. Sena Jr. is facing a charge of murder.