ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An argument left one man dead and his son behind bars. The alleged shooter Ernest Andre Sena Jr., said he went by his parent’s home on Sheldon St. to help his partially paralyzed father when the two got into an argument.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Study says City of Albuquerque is ‘not doing enough about the homeless’
- Balloon Fiesta: Is the city ready for Balloon Fiesta? Many say no.
- Crime: Albuquerque sandwich shop employees attacked after asking loiterers to leave
- New Mexico: The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
During the altercation, Sena Sr. picked up a knife. Sena Jr. told police his father had stabbed him before. Sena Jr. then drew his gun and claims it went off accidentally during the argument. Witnesses say the two men were in different rooms when the gun went off and tried to get Sena Jr. to leave. Sena Jr. is facing a charge of murder.